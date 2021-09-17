DCCC: Women's Soccer Tallies First Goals of Season, Fall to KCK

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After opening the season officially last week the Dodge City Community College women's soccer team took to the pitch for their home opener on Saturday hosting fellow Jayhawk Conference team Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The Conquistadors found their way on the scoreboard with their first goals of the season but were unable to overcome KCK in the contest as Dodge City fell 6-3 in the match moving to 0-2 on the season.

It didn't take long for the Conquistadors to get on the board as it was Sophia Martinez scoring the first goal of the season for Dodge City coming in the first three minutes of the match on a free kick lifting the Conqs to a 1-0 lead early over KCK.

The Blue Devils answered tallying the next two goals and take the lead but the Conqs pushed back even with limited opportunities and capitalized on another free-kick as Maria Macedo pushed one into the back of the net for the equalizer making it 2-2. Two minutes later KCK regained the lead and the contest went into intermission 3-2 with the Blue Devils leading.

Tate Cuffy got on the board for the Conqs in the second half as Angela Valoy tallied the assist but KCK would register three goals in the second half to hand Dodge City a tough 6-3 loss.

The Conqs despite being outshot in the contest found themselves within striking distance of KCK for most of the match.