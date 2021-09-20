DCCC: Overtime Goal Lifts Men's Soccer to Road Win Over Barton

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's soccer team for the first time since 2017 earned a win over Barton in Great Bend by claiming a 2-1 overtime victory on Wednesday.

The Conqs jumped back into the win column after three straight losses and with the win improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in KJCCC action.

The first half proved to be a stalemate with neither team garnering many opportunities but a free kick in the 37th minute would help the Conquistadors strike first on the day as David Straube netted the first goal of the day to make 1-0.

The contest remained at 1-0 going down to the wire in regulation and the Conqs saw their lead slip out of their fingers in the 88th minute with just over a minute and a half left in regulation as Barton tallied the equalizing goal.

Tied at 1-1 as time expired the match moved to overtime and the Conquistadors strung a run at the goal together just over eight minutes into overtime and Diego Marcelino Olivares hit the game-winning goal for the Conqs after a pair of passes by Teshespiso Mokwatsi and Elia Atay who both earned an assist.

The Conqs despite being out shot 13-7 were able to take the contest and Marco Galardini was solid in the goal recording four saves.

Conqs will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 25 when they host Johnson County for a 4 p.m. match.