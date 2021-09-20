DCCC: Volleyball Earns First Win Over Hutchinson Since 2010

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

A 23-match losing streak has been snapped as the Dodge City Community College beat Hutchinson for the first time since 2010 claiming a four-set victory.

The Conquistadors hit the road after a 1-1 start to conference play last week and were on the road on Wednesday earning a four-set victory over Hutchinson 25-20, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19. It was back-and-forth in the first set as the Conqs saw big plays come from every which way as Bruna Torres registered an early ace, Ozge Tan had an ace and kill in back-to-back plays and J'Carra Mitchell had a kill early.

Up 17-14, the Conqssaw Hutchinson draw within one at 18-17 but answered and finished the set outscoring the Blue Dragons 7-3 to take set one 25-20. Set two saw the Conqs take the early lead, but Hutchinson responded and worked to a lead of their own going up 18-16 but the lead flipped back to Dodge City and the Conqs finished the set strong winning it 25-21.

The Blue Dragons jumped out early in set three and the Conqs were unable to overcome the deficit falling 25-19 in the third set.

A quick start to the fourth set the tone for the Conqs on their way to the set and match win with a big kill by Hillary English, block from Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu and Mitchell, along with kill by Mitchell highlighting a stretch midway through the set leading to the Conqs winning the set 25-19.

English continued her spectacular play on the court as she recorded 19 kills, eight digs, and nine assists. Turkmen helped initiate the Conq offense with 32 assists, adding seven digs and a kill to her night. Martyna Kmuk tallied 13 kills, and Mitchell had a strong outing with six kills, two solo blocks, and four block assists.

Conqs look to continue their strong play when they host Cloud County and Lamar for a home triangular on Saturday, Sept. 18 starting at 3 p.m. Games will be live-streamed on ConqTV.