DCCC: Women's Soccer Drops Road Matchup With Barton

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Season rolled with more conference play for the Dodge City Community College women's soccer as they squared off with Barton on the road on Wednesday night.

Despite being outshot by a wide margin the Conquistadors battled throughout all 90 minutes against Barton but ultimately suffered a 3-1 loss moving to 0-3 on the season.

Conqs found themselves down 1-0 just over six minutes into the contest but it would stay that way for quite some time until in the 36th minute Barton found the back of the net again making it 2-0. With only three shots in the first half headed into the final minutes of the half the Conqs saw Sophia Martinez put one off the crossbar and on the rebound Citlali Sanchez tallied her first goal of the season to make it 2-1 and the contest would head into halftime that way.

In the second half, Barton would push the lead back to two goals in the 52nd minute and the Conqs would not be able to overcome it despite getting a couple of shots off in the final minutes of the matchup.

In the loss, Sanchez tallied the goal for the Conquistadors as she registered one of the team's seven shots. Both Cleo Paris and Yardley Polsen each recorded two shots, while in goal Vickie Foster tallied 11 saves.

Barton would outshoot the Conqs 28-7 in the matchup. The season continues Saturday, Sept. 18 for the Conqs as they travel to El Dorado for the match against No. 9 Butler at 1 p.m.