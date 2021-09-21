DCCC: Football Battles to the Wire In Tough Road Loss Versus Butler

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

On the road, for the second-straight week, the Dodge City Community College football team took on Butler in a contest that was tight to the wire.

While the Conquistadors put together several big plays on offense and defense they were unable to get the better of Butler falling 30-20 on the road.

After forcing a punt by the Grizzles on the first drive of the game the Conquistador offense looked to get things going but two plays in it was the Grizzlies defense putting them on the board first with a 22-yard pick-six.

Conqs knotted up the game at 7-7 behind a four-play 80-yard drive that was highlighted by a 70-yard pass from CJ Ward to Fred Eaford and capped by a three-yard touchdown run by Tyler Curtis.

The defense would come up big for the Conqs on the next drive as Thadius Harris picked off Gavin Screws of Butler and returned it 74-yards for a pick-six and the Conqs led 14-7 taking that lead into the second quarter.

Butler found the end zone twice in the second quarter and the game went into halftime with the Conqs trailing 21-14. In the third, the Conqs saw Butler connect on a pass reception of 70-yards to find the endzone again, but the Conqs responded with an 11-play 63-yard drive that took five and half minutes capped by a Curtis two-yard touchdown run making it 28-20 as the contest entered the fourth quarter.

Conqs made a push in the fourth would come up short and a late safety by Butler finished the contest 30-20. Conqs in the loss were led by the rushing attack that accounted for 137 yards of the team's 241 yards, while Butler amassed 383 total yards. Both teams had a pair of turnovers in the contest. CJ Hall ran for 95 yards on 18 carries, while Curtis had 40 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Eaford caught a pair of passes for 77 yards.

Leading the defense was Brendan Hardy with seven tackles, while Tai Lologo and Tyquan Hayes each recorded six tackles and Hayes added a fumble recovery.

Conqs head into their bye week and will look to gear up for the next stretch of action starting with their next contest at Fort Scott on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.