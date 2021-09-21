DCCC: Men's Golf Moves Up One Spot to No. 9 in Latest Coaches Poll

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's golf team opened the season preseason ranked 10th in the Golf Coaches Association of American Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA Division I coaches poll and are on the move up the polls after a great start to the fall season.

The Conquistadors are up one spot in the latest rankings checking in at No. 9 in the poll and are joined by one other KJCCC school in Hutchinson who continues to hold the No. 1 spot in the rankings coming off a national championship this past spring.

Fall season opened up with a trip to Oklahoma City to compete in the Southwestern Christian University Invite and the Conquistadors put forth a strong showing to open the year taking second place as a team out of 13 teams.

Woramett Bodhidatta led the Conqs by placing sixth at the tournament out of 78 golfers, while four other Dodge City golfers finished in the Top 12.

After opening the year with a great showing in Oklahoma City the Conqs continued their strong play at the Carmichael Cup in Salina and won the tournament by 31-strokes. George Fricker led the Conqs by winning the tournament finishing as the only golfer of the 69 in competition to finish under par for the tournament.

Five other Conqs finished in the top eight of the tournament. The Conqs continue their fall season in a few weeks when they are set to compete at the Ryan Palmer Tournament at the Amarillo Country Club in Amarillo, Texas on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4 and 5.