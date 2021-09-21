DCCC: Volleyball Goes 2-0 at Home Triangular

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After a big conference win on Wednesday, the Dodge City Community College volleyball team was back in action playing host to Cloud County and Lamar for a home triangular and looking to earn first home wins this season.

The Conquistadors kept their momentum rolling but it wasn't easy as the Conqs went to five sets (16-25, 25-12, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13) against Conference foe, Cloud County but came away with the win moving to 3-1 in KJCCC action.

The day finished with the Conqs sweeping Lamar in three straight sets (25-20, 25-12, 25-13) moving them to 7-1 on the season. Won 3-2 vs Cloud County The day opened with a conference contest against Cloud County for the Conqs and both teams were eager to notch a KJCCC win. It was back-and-forth in the first set until midway through when Cloud County pushed ahead and put together a run giving the Thunderbirds the first set 25-16.

A strong answer was needed for Dodge City and that is exactly what happened in the second set as the Conqs opened the set blistering hot on a 6-0 run and ballooned the lead to 12-1 before cruising to the second set win 25-12 to even the match.

Set three was tight wire-to-wire and Cloud County kept the Conqs at bay for most of the set until the final points of the set as the Conqs finished the set on a 5-0 run to come back and take the third set 25-23.

Set four was the same as the third but it was Cloud County holding on to their lead to take the set 25-23 and force a fifth set. In the fifth set Dodge City would fall behind 7-3 but yet again mounted a comeback and tied the set and finished off the match 15-13.

Stepping up for the Conqs in the matchup was Martyna Kmuk who had a career-best 22 kills and added eight digs and five blocks. Hillary English registered another double-double with 16 kills and 24 digs, while Bruna Torres was all over the floor defensively with 32 digs. Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu recorded 45 assists and 11 digs, along with a pair of kills.

Antia Vallecas Rodriguez had her sixth double-figure digs performance of the season recording 20, while Alannah Lozoyahad her first career double-figure dig performance with 10.

Won 3-0 vs Lamar, looking to cap the day with another win the Conqs squared off with Lamar and after a tight first set, they controlled the match, winning 3-0. The first set was tight throughout with the Conqs largest lead coming late in the set going up five and ultimately claiming the first set 25-20.

The second set saw the Conqs dominate working to a double-figure point lead in the set and holding Lamar to just 12 points which is tied for the lowest opponent point total in a set this season against the Conqs; Conqs won set two 25-12.

Third set was much of the same as the second as the Conqs controlled it on their way to the match win taking the set 25-13. Kmuk led the Conqs again in kills as she finished with 11 and added six digs, while Ozge Tan had her fourth double-figure kills performance this season with 10 and added five digs.

English had a solid all-around match with eight kills, 10 digs, three blocks, and two aces, while Torres finished with 18 digs.

Turkmenolgu helped initiate the offense with 26 assists and added six digs and three kills.

The Conqs are slated for a contest against Seward County on the road on Sept. 22 and at home against Garden City on Sept. 25 for two conference matchups this week.