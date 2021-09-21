DCCC: Women's Soccer Runs Into Tough Matchup Against Butler

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

A tough task stood in front of the Dodge City Community College women's soccer team when they traveled to El Dorado on Saturday to take on No. 9 Butler.

While the Conqs put forth a strong effort in the contest the Grizzlies proved to be too much for the Conquistadors as the contest finished 8-0 in favor of Butler.

Conqs trailed 4-0 at intermission and would surrender four more goals in the second half. Unable to get a shot in the contest the Conqs were able to record 15 saves against the Grizzles between Vickie Foster and Priscilla Gonzales.

The loss leaves the Conqs looking for their first win over the season and they will look to earn that when they host Hutchinson next Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 3 p.m. The game will be live-streamed on ConqTV.