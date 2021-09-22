DCHS: Demons Run Strong at Hays
The Dodge City High School girls cross country team has competed in three meets so far this season.
At the season opener in Great Bend, the Lady Demons finished second among the seven schools in the meet.
The second meet was the Wolf Creek Classic at Perryton, Texas, where the Lady Demons took first in the eight-school field at Perryton. The Hays Invitational was the team’s third meet where Dodge City finished second in a meet of seven teams.
Individually, Serenity Larson has won the individual championship in each of the three meets this year. Norma Rodriguez, Ashley Alonso, Daisy Orozco and Alex Gere have made up the rest of the scorers for Dodge City in each of the meets.
Great Bend Invitational
Team Results
1st Great Bend 20
2nd Dodge City 46
3rd Hays 96
4th Buhler 115
5th Garden City 116
6th McPherson 161
Incomplete team – Salina South
Individual Results – 5km
1st Serenity Larson 20:27
9th Norma Rodriguez 22:13
10th Ashley Alonso 22:15
13th Daisy Orozco 22:21
20th Alex Gere 23:26
27th Andrea Yates 24:15
28th Arely Gamez 24:20
33rd Karina Estrada 24:44
40th Camila Castanon 25:57
Wolf Creek Classic – Perryton, TX
Team Results
1st Dodge City 27
2nd Hooker 33
3rd Gruver 64
4th Perryton 101
5th Booker 149
Incomplete team – Borger, Pampa, Follett
Individual Results – 2 mile
1st Serenity Larson 13:07
4th Alex Gere 13:54
5th Ashley Alonso 13:57
8th Norma Rodriguez 14:07
11th Daisy Orozco 14:30
18th Andrea Yates 14:49
25th Karina Estrada 15:38
32nd Arely Gamez 16:22
35th Camila Castanon 16:49
40th Yessica Dozal 17:29
Hays Invitational
Team Results
1st Manhattan 20
2nd Dodge City 61
3rd Garden City 87
4th Goddard-Eisenhower 95
5th Hays 96
Incomplete team – Salina South,
Salina Central
Individual Results – 5km
1st Serenity Larson 20:14
8th Norma Rodriguez 21:30
14th Ashley Alonso 22:32
22nd Alex Gere 23:22
27th Daisy Orozco 23:45
29th Andrea Yates 24:01
41st Karina Estrada 26:40