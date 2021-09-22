DCHS: Demons Run Strong at Hays

Brian Lenz

Dodge City High School

The Dodge City High School girls cross country team has competed in three meets so far this season.

At the season opener in Great Bend, the Lady Demons finished second among the seven schools in the meet.

The second meet was the Wolf Creek Classic at Perryton, Texas, where the Lady Demons took first in the eight-school field at Perryton. The Hays Invitational was the team’s third meet where Dodge City finished second in a meet of seven teams.

Individually, Serenity Larson has won the individual championship in each of the three meets this year. Norma Rodriguez, Ashley Alonso, Daisy Orozco and Alex Gere have made up the rest of the scorers for Dodge City in each of the meets.

Great Bend Invitational

Team Results

1st Great Bend 20

2nd Dodge City 46

3rd Hays 96

4th Buhler 115

5th Garden City 116

6th McPherson 161

Incomplete team – Salina South

Individual Results – 5km

1st Serenity Larson 20:27

9th Norma Rodriguez 22:13

10th Ashley Alonso 22:15

13th Daisy Orozco 22:21

20th Alex Gere 23:26

27th Andrea Yates 24:15

28th Arely Gamez 24:20

33rd Karina Estrada 24:44

40th Camila Castanon 25:57

Wolf Creek Classic – Perryton, TX

Team Results

1st Dodge City 27

2nd Hooker 33

3rd Gruver 64

4th Perryton 101

5th Booker 149

Incomplete team – Borger, Pampa, Follett

Individual Results – 2 mile

1st Serenity Larson 13:07

4th Alex Gere 13:54

5th Ashley Alonso 13:57

8th Norma Rodriguez 14:07

11th Daisy Orozco 14:30

18th Andrea Yates 14:49

25th Karina Estrada 15:38

32nd Arely Gamez 16:22

35th Camila Castanon 16:49

40th Yessica Dozal 17:29

Hays Invitational

Team Results

1st Manhattan 20

2nd Dodge City 61

3rd Garden City 87

4th Goddard-Eisenhower 95

5th Hays 96

Incomplete team – Salina South,

Salina Central

Individual Results – 5km

1st Serenity Larson 20:14

8th Norma Rodriguez 21:30

14th Ashley Alonso 22:32

22nd Alex Gere 23:22

27th Daisy Orozco 23:45

29th Andrea Yates 24:01

41st Karina Estrada 26:40