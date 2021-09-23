DCCC: Men's Golf Team Ranked Tenth in First NJCAA DI Coaches Poll

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The first NCJAA Division I men's golf coaches poll has been released by the NJCAA and the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors find themselves in the Top 20 coming in at No. 10 in the rankings. Conquistadors are also ranked No. 9 in the latest GCAA Bushnell/Golfweek NJCAA DI coaches poll.

In the NJCAA DI coaches poll the Conqs are joined by two other KJCCC schools in the poll as Hutchinson is No. 1 and Garden City is tied for 14th.

Fall season opened up with a trip to Oklahoma City to compete in the Southwestern Christian University Invite and the Conqs put forth a strong showing to open the year taking second place as a team out of 13 teams.

Woramett Bodhidatta led the Conqs by placing sixth at the tournament out of 78 golfers, while four other Dodge City golfers finished in the Top 12.

After opening the year with a great showing in Oklahoma City the Conqs continued their strong play at the Carmichael Cup in Salina and won the tournament by 31-strokes. George Fricker led the Conqs by winning the tournament finishing as the only golfer of the 69 in competition to finish under par for the tournament. Five other Conqs finished in the top eight of the tournament.

The Conqs continue their fall season in a few weeks when they are set to compete at the Ryan Palmer Tournament at the Amarillo Country Club in Amarillo, Texas on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4 and 5.