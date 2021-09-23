DCCC: Volleyball Drops Conference Matchup On the Road Versus Colby

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

A busy week for the Dodge City Community College volleyball team opened up on Monday night as the Conquistadors traveled to Colby for a matchup game from earlier this season.

The Conqs fell behind early in the first set and were on their heels for most of the night, ultimately unable to overcome falling behind and fell in four sets on the road to Colby 16-25, 22-25, 26-24, 23-25. The loss moves Dodge City to 7-2 on the season and 3-2 in KJCCC action. Unable to get going early the Conqs fell behind Colby from the start of the night and would fall 25-16 in the first set and while the second set would be tighter going to the wire with the Conqs even holding the early lead it was Colby taking it 25-22 to go up 2-0 in the match.

Backs against the wall the Conqs felt the pressure and fought to keep the match alive but edging Colby in the third set 26-24.

However, the fourth set would flip the way of Colby midway through the set and the Trojans handed the Conqs a 25-23 loss in the set and a four-set loss in the match.

Conqs tied a season-high in digs in the match with 118 led by Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu who had career-best 31 digs and finished with a double-double with 40 assists. Bruna Torres added a 25 dig performance, while for the second time in the last three matches Antia Vallecas Rodriguez recorded 20 digs. Rodriguez added seven kills to her night, while MartynaKmuk and Hillary English led the Conqs each with 16 kills. English added 15 digs for a double-double.

It's a quick turnaround for the Conqs as they travel to Liberal on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for a 6:30 p.m. showdown against No. 10 Seward County.