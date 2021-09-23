DCCC: Women's Golf Win Swedes Invite Behind Five Top Nine Finishes

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

It's been a strong fall season on the golf course for the Dodge City Community College women's golf team as they have competed against some top-flight competition.

After besting a pair of fellow junior colleges who made nationals last year in their last competition in Texas the Conquistadors faced off against two more junior colleges who were also at nationals last year in Redlands and fellow KJCCC school Barton this week while competing at the Swedes Invite in McPherson.

The Conquistadors once again would put together a top-notch performance this time bringing home a trophy by winning the Swedes Invite as the Conqs posted a two-round team score of 605 winning by 23-strokes as Redlands finished second and Barton took third finishing 37-strokes back of the Conqs.

While nine schools total were in action as the other six hailed from the KCAC competing at the NAIA level. Five top nine individual performances paced the Conqs at the tournament including the individual champion of the tournament as Thitapha Iamtragul put together a two-round score of 147 to take first by three strokes. Iamtragul was one of only two golfers to card an even-par or under par round in the tournament as she shot an even-par 72 on day one. Finishing right behind her was Tanika Yadilokwong who finished with a 150 and earned second place. Meghan Lindsey and Payton Ginter would finish fifth and tied for sixth, respectively behind scores of 154 and 155, while Alyssa McMillenplaced ninth with a 158.

Three other Conquistador golfers were also in action competing as individuals in the tournament which featured 55 total golfers. Caelyn Cook shot a 173 to tie for 25th place, while Jaela Albers finished with a score of 178 and tied for 29th and Lauren Specht posted a two-round score of 182 to finish 33rd.

The Conqs will now take a few weeks off before getting back to competition again in October when they travel to compete at a tournament in Colorado hosted by CSU-Pueblo on Oct. 10-11.