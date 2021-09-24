DCCC: Despite Pair of Second Half Goals Women's Soccer Drops Match Versus Hutchinson

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Playing at home for just the second time this season the Dodge City Community College women's soccer team gave Hutchinson all they could handle to the wire and despite a pair of second-half goals by the Conquistadors, it was Hutchinson claiming the win 4-2.

The Conqs found themselves behind early in the match as Hutchinson found the back of the net on their first shot of the match coming in the first five minutes of the contest by Hadlie Lowe, who would finish the match with a hat trick.

The contest would remain 1-0 into halftime as the Conqs were unable to get a shot off in the first half. Second half the Conqs made a push offensively and it paid dividends as Sophia Martinez launched a free-kick to the goal and it was redirected by Angela Valoy for the goal evening the matchup at 1-1 just under five minutes into the second half.

The Blue Dragons of Hutchinson pushed back and had an answer in the 53rd minute on a free kick goal from the top of the box to make it 2-1.

In the 64th minute, the Conqs tied the game up again as Perla Ailon worked the ball around the Hutchinson goalkeeper on a rebound shot opportunity after Martinez hit the crossbar and then Yardley Polsen's fired a shot that was swatted away by the Blue Dragons goalie leading to Ailon's opportunity.

The 2-2 tie only lasted a little over a minute of game action as Lowe tallied her second goal in the match for Hutchinson to make it 3-2 and she would record another goal making to 4-2.

The match would finish 4-2 with the Conqs falling to Hutchinson. Conqs had seven shots with six on goal all in the second half, while Hutchinson registered 24 shots in the match with 12 on goal.

It was the first goal of the season for both Valoy and Ailon.

The season continues with more Jayhawk Conference action on Saturday, Sept. 25 when the Conqs host Johnson County at 2 p.m. for the women, and the men will also play following the women.

Both matches will be live-streamed on ConqTV.