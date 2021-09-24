DCCC: Volleyball Takes Match to Five Sets In Tough Road Loss Versus No. 10 Seward County

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The tough stretch of games continued on Wednesday night for the Dodge City Community College volleyball team as they traveled to Liberal to face off against No. 10 Seward County and would push the Saints all night taking the match to five sets.

While the Conquistadors competed down to the wire against the Saints it was Seward County walking away with the five-set victory by a narrow margin as the Conqs fell 25-23, 27-29, 15-25, 25-9, 12-15.

The loss moves the Conqs to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in KJCCC play. Set one was back-and-forth until a Hillary English ace made it 14-13 and the Conqs would grow their lead to 23-19 in the first set but Seward County countered to tie it at 23-23 but the Conqs responded to record the final two points of the set and take it 25-23.

The second set opened up with a 4-0 run by the Conqs but the Saints pushed back and tied it up leading to a back-and-forth set down to the wire ultimately forcing extra points with Seward County edging the Conqs 29-27.

Behind a 5-1 start to set three Seward County kept the Conqs at bay in the set finishing in a 25-15 set for Seward County.

The Conqs would face more adversity going into the fourth set without the presence of Bruna Torres but the ladies responded from and dominated the fourth set getting out to a 7-0 start and then cruising to a 25-9 fourth set to force a fifth set.

The fifth set was back-and-forth until Seward County was able to establish a late lead which helped the Saints win the set 15-12. English led the Conqs with a career-best 23 kills and registered a double-double with 21 digs, while Martyna Kmukrecorded her first collegiate double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs. Antia Vallecas Rodriguez also got in on the double-double action as she finished with 10 kills and 15 digs.

Defensively in just three sets Torres tallied 33 digs to lead the Conqs, while Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu recorded her third match with 40+ assists finishing with a season-high of 46 and added 13 digs and four aces.

The Conqs are back at home on Saturday, Sept. 25th to continue the season with more KJCCC action as they host Garden City for a 6:30 p.m contest.