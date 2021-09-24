DCCC: Women's Cross Country Checks In at No. 7 in Latest Coaches Poll

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Heading into the second meet of the season on Friday, Sept. 24, the Dodge City Community College women's cross country team finds themselves ranked No. 7 in the week three USTFCCA NJCAA Division I coaches poll.

After opening the season with a second-place finish and top junior college at the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic in Hutchinson a few weeks ago the Conquistadors found themselves ranked second in the USTFCCA NJCAA Division I coaches poll but after being idle the Conqs slip five spots to No. 7 in latest rankings.

Conqs remain the highest-ranked Jayhawk Conference school in the polls, while six fellow Conference schools join the Conqs in the rankings as Cloud County is No. 9, Hutchinson No. 12, Garden City No. 14, Butler No. 18, Highland No. 19, and Coffeyville No. 20.

Leading the charge for the Conqs in the season-opening meet was a pair of Top 10 finishers as Edith Valdez and Cynthia Delapaz placed sixth and tenth with times of 19:34.3 and 19:45.6. The Conqs team score at the first meet was rounded out by three other Top 30 finishers in Karol Padilla-Cardeno (22nd), Yessenia Ornelas (27th), and Miranda Hernandez (30th). Denise Dominguez placed 35th for the Conqs at the meet, while Sara White finished 46th, Clara Bartlett placed 60th.

Also in action for the Conqs at the meet were Leiyah Light (74th) and Ruby Rojo (85th). The Conqs continued the season on Friday, when they competed at the Emporia State invite in Emporia, Kansas.