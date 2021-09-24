DCHS: Lady Demons golf finish 3rd

Jim Mapel

Dodge City High School

The Lady Demon golf team finished 3rd at the Andover Invitational played at Crestview Country Club. They were led by Ashlyn Armstrong with a score of 93.

Other scores were Tiley Fry 99, Cassidy Bockelman 102, Tori Gonzalez 105, Reanna Bartlett-Konrade 113 and Charlee Bitler 124. Crestview is a challenging course with fast greens, numerous trees and well-placed water hazards. The team played well considering they had never played the course before. The Lady Demons next tournament is at Buffalo Dunes in Garden City.

Team Results:

1. Kapaun Mount Carmel 296

2. Bishop Carroll 381

3. Dodge City 399

4. Maize South 435

5. Goddard 457

6. Arkansas City 469

7. Augusta 481

8. Andover-Central 484