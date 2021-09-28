DCCC: Volleyball Sweeps Garden City for Eighth Win Of the Season

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Looking to get back in the win column the Dodge City Community College volleyball team was back at home on Saturday night and hosting Garden City and would control the contest on the

way to a straight-set sweep.

The Conquistadors snapped a two-match losing streak and picked up their eighth win of the season by topping Garden City in three straight sets 25-15, 25-19, 25-17. The wins moves the Conqs to 8-3 on the season and 4-3 in conference play.

Action started strong for the Conqs as they worked out to a quick 4-0 start in the first set and went up 8-1 in the set and would use that to continue to push ahead and take the first set 25-15. Set two saw Garden City take their first lead but it was only by one point early in the set as the Conqs got a big block and then kill on back-to-back plays by AneesaThompson to go up 12-9 and would go on to take the second set 25-19.

Back-and-forth early in the third set a 5-0 run by the Conqs gave Dodge City control at 12-7 in the set and the Conqs would work their way to the 25-17 set three win and take the match.

A double-double by Hillary English led the way for the Conqs as she recorded 17 kills on a .341 hitting percentage and added 17 digs, while also recording three aces. Alannah Lozoya had a career-best 14 digs as she made stepped up at the libero spot for the Conqs. Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu tallied 38 assists in the match adding 10 digs, while Loren Rodriguez added 12 digs.