DCHS: Boys cross country results from Goddard Invitational
The following are the results from the Dodge City High School boys cross country Goddard Invitational held on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Varsity Individual
15th place — Alexis Vega 19:52
23rd place — Alexis Romo 20:26
29th place — Manuel Martienz 20:35
28th place — Francisco Lopez 20:58
41st place — Rony Castro 21:04
44th place — Eddie Salinas 21:13
49th place — Alexander Vasquez 21:47
Varsity Team
1st place — Arkansas City
2nd place — Andover
3rd place — Kapaun Mt Carmel
4th place — Dodge City
5th place — Andale
6th place — Goddard
7th place — Partt
8th place — Campus
9th place — Mulvane
10th place — Valley Center
Junior Varsity Individual
18th place — Gavin Corral 21:53
23rd place — Jose Chavez 22:03
26th place — Ignacio Para 22:09
31st place — Ismael Torres 22:38
43rd place — Angel Vasquez 23:19
45th place — Alejandro Guerra 23:29
47th place — Odet Chavira 23:35
48th place — Roberta Ibarra 23:44
63rd place — Diego Cervantes 24:57
64th place — Nerick Cervantes 24:57
65th place — Jesus Aguirre 25:04
69th place — Oliver Triana 25:15
72nd place — Dominick Cacik 25:27
93rd place — Angel Lopez 29:01
97th place — Xavier Hiemstra 29:58
98th place — Diego Soto 30:06
Junior Varsity Team
1st place — Eisenhower
2nd place — Kapaun Mt Carmel
3rd place — Winfield
4th place — Dodge City
5th place — Rose Hill
6th place — Andover
7th place — Arkansas
8th place — Goddard
9th place — Valley Center
10th place — Clearwater