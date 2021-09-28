DCHS: Boys cross country results from Goddard Invitational

Courtesy DCHS Publications

Special to the Globe

The following are the results from the Dodge City High School boys cross country Goddard Invitational held on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Varsity Individual

15th place — Alexis Vega 19:52

23rd place — Alexis Romo 20:26

29th place — Manuel Martienz 20:35

28th place — Francisco Lopez 20:58

41st place — Rony Castro 21:04

44th place — Eddie Salinas 21:13

49th place — Alexander Vasquez 21:47

Varsity Team

1st place — Arkansas City

2nd place — Andover

3rd place — Kapaun Mt Carmel

4th place — Dodge City

5th place — Andale

6th place — Goddard

7th place — Partt

8th place — Campus

9th place — Mulvane

10th place — Valley Center

Junior Varsity Individual

18th place — Gavin Corral 21:53

23rd place — Jose Chavez 22:03

26th place — Ignacio Para 22:09

31st place — Ismael Torres 22:38

43rd place — Angel Vasquez 23:19

45th place — Alejandro Guerra 23:29

47th place — Odet Chavira 23:35

48th place — Roberta Ibarra 23:44

63rd place — Diego Cervantes 24:57

64th place — Nerick Cervantes 24:57

65th place — Jesus Aguirre 25:04

69th place — Oliver Triana 25:15

72nd place — Dominick Cacik 25:27

93rd place — Angel Lopez 29:01

97th place — Xavier Hiemstra 29:58

98th place — Diego Soto 30:06

Junior Varsity Team

1st place — Eisenhower

2nd place — Kapaun Mt Carmel

3rd place — Winfield

4th place — Dodge City

5th place — Rose Hill

6th place — Andover

7th place — Arkansas

8th place — Goddard

9th place — Valley Center

10th place — Clearwater