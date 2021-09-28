DCHS: Lady Demons golf take 2nd in Garden City

Jim Mapel

Dodge City High School

The Lady Demon golf team finished second at the Garden City invitational played at Buffalo Dunes Golf Course. The team tied with Garden City winning the tiebreaker with their 5th score. Three golfers won individual medals; Ashlyn Armstrong 91 (4th), Tiley Fry 94 (9th) and Reanna Bartlett Konrade 95 (10th).

Other scores were Charlee Bitler and Cassidy Bockelman 111, and Tori Gonzalez 116. The varsity team will be in action next at the Wichita North invitational.

Team Scores:

1. Hays 352

2. Dodge City 391

3. Garden City 391

4. Great Bend 460

5. Liberal 506