DCCC: Men's Cross Country Takes Fourth at Emporia State Invite

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Back at it for the Dodge City Community College men's cross country team on Friday night as they competed at the Emporia State Invite and put together a strong performance competing against some top-flight competition including multiple NCAA Division II schools.

The Conquistadors race their way to a fourth-place team finish, finishing behind Emporia State, Fort Hays State, and Newman.

Leading the way for the Conqs was Delfino Juarez who with a time of 26:57.58 finished 16th out of 116 runners. Luis Casallas in his first race of the season placed 22nd behind a time of 27:20.82, while Damion Santisteven finished 36th with a time of 28:07.36.

Erik Zamora and Montel Love finished out the Conqs team score as they finished 48th (28:52.81) and 52nd (29:14.62). Eric Frances, Shade Woodard, and Alex Chavez raced to 60th (29:49.86), 63rd (30:02.16), and 68th (30:11.29) place, respectively.

Angel Landeros and Oziel Martinez were also in action for the Conqs finishing 83rd (31:18.54) and 89th (31:56.47). Conquistadors will continue the season next Saturday, Oct. 2 when they compete at the Colby Invite in Colby.