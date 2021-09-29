DCCC: Men's Soccer Picks Up Home Win Over Johnson County

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Back in action for the first time in 10 days the Dodge City Community College, men's soccer team continued their momentum from an overtime win at Barton by besting Johnson County 3-0 at home.

Taking advantage of a Manoel Morares penalty kick in the first half the Conquistadors took the early advantage and went into intermission up 1-0 over the Cavaliers.

The lead grew within the first minute of the second half on a Ryushiro Morita goal and then again in the final five minutes of the match as the Conqs added another goal coming from Ramon Somolinos to lift them to a 3-0 victory over Johnson County.

The win moves the Conqs to 3-3 on the season 2-2 in KJCCC action while marking the fifth time in the last six meetings with the Cavaliers that the Conqs have won in the series. In the win, the Conqs out shot Johnson County 24 to nine as 16 different Conqs registered at least one shot opportunity in the match.

Marco Galardini picked up the win in the goal as he recorded the shutout.