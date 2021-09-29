DCCC: Women's Cross Country Earns Third Place at Emporia State Invite

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Back in action for the first time since the season-opening meet the Dodge City Community College women's cross country team put together another strong performance this time competing against some top-flight competition at the NCAA Division II level at the Emporia State Invite.

The Conquistadors ran to a third-place team finish behind three Top 20 individual finishes: finishing behind only Fort Hays State and Emporia State.

A Top 10 finish was earned by Cynthia Delapaz to lead the Conqs as she posted a personal record time of 19:16.70 to earn sixth place out of 107 runners. Karol Padilla-Cardeno and Edith Valdez finished in the Top 20 posting times of 20:00.35 and 20:07.34 to place 15th and 18th, respectively.

The team score for the Conqs finished up with Denise Dominguez and Yessenia Ornelas who placed 28th and 37th behind times of 20:30.13 and 20:45.32. Miranda Hernandez raced to 46th place with a time of 21:01.09, while Sara White placed 59th (21:35.33), Clara Bartlett finished 65th (22:08.25), and Ruby Rojo placed 72nd (22:53.08). Conquistadors will continue the season next Saturday, Oct. 2 when they compete at the Colby Invite in Colby.