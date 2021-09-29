DCCC: Women's Soccer Suffers Loss to Johnson County

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

In action, for the third time at home, this season the Dodge City Community College women's soccer team hosted the Cavaliers of Johnson County.

The contest remained tight for the first half as Dodge City trailed just 1-0 at halftime but Johnson County would break through for four more goals in the second half and send the Conquistadors to a 5-0 loss. Match remained scoreless until the final five minutes of the first half when Johnson County posted the first goal of the game.

The Conquistadors had kept the Cavaliers at bay for a majority of the first half and trailed just 1-0 entering halftime. Early in the second half Johnson County pushed the lead to 2-0 and would tack on three more goals.

For the Conqs it was a struggle to get shot opportunities with only three in the match, while in goal Vickie Foster recorded 11 saves in the loss. Cleo Paris, Maria Macedo, and Sophia Martinez tallied the lone shots for the Conqs.