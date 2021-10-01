DCCC: Men's Soccer Make It Three Straight Over Garden City

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Behind a pair of second-half goals the Dodge City Community College men's soccer team picked up their third win in a row beating Garden City 2-0. The Conquistadors picked up their sixth win over Garden City in the last nine meetings and have now outscored the Broncbusters 10-1 in the last four meetings with three wins and a tie during that time frame.

The 2-0 win for the Conqsmoves them to 4-3 on the season and 3-2 in KJCCC action. After a scoreless first half that was just about even in every statistical category, the Conqs came out of halftime and struck quick as Bastien Dechamps tallied his first goal of the season 25 seconds into the second half on a pass from Christopher Quijanos making it 1-0 Dodge City.

The contest would remain 1-0 until the final minute of the contest when Marlon Lopez scored his second goal of the year to cement the match in the Conqs favor as Dodge City earned the 2-0 win. Dechamps and Gaetan Francois with an assist on the Lopez goal. Conqs racked up 23 shots including 17 in the second half, while Garden City was able to only register nine shots in the match. Marco Galardini recorded the clean sheet for the win in goal, tallying five saves.

The Conqs head on the road next as they travel to Coffeyville on Saturday, Oct. 2 for a 2 p.m. conference contest.