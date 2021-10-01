DCCC: Volleyball Sweeps Colby For First Win Over Trojans Since 2011

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College volleyball team snapped their second long losing streak to a KJCCC foe this season as they avenged a loss from earlier this season on Wednesday by beating Colby in three straight sets.

The Conquistadors fought off set point five times in the first set to come back and win it and would use that momentum to dominate the rest of the evening handing Colby a 26-24, 25-11, 25-15 loss.

The win marks the first over the Trojans for Dodge City since 2011 snapping a 19-match losing streak to Colby while pushing the Conqs to 9-4 on the season and 5-4 in conference play also pushing them into fourth place in the KJCCC.

Working to a 9-5 lead in the first set the Conqs saw Colby battle back and take the lead late in the set working to set point at 24-19 and Dodge City called a timeout. Out of the timeout, it would all Conqs putting together a 7-0 run to stave off set point five times and ultimately win the set 26-24.

In the second set, once the Conqs established control it was smooth sailing going up 20-8 at one point and finishing the contest with a pair of Hillary English aces late in the set to take it 25-11. Set three saw the Conqs open it on a 7-0 run, and they didn't look back capitalizing on a few Aneesa Thompson blocks to go on and win the set 25-15 and take the match.

In the win Ozge Tan led the Conqs with 11 kills, adding six digs and four block assists. English tallied nine kills and 13 digs, while Antia Vallecas Rodriguez had a strong performance with 19 digs and seven kills. Bruna Torres was all over the floor defensively and notched 18 digs, while Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu was all-around strong again with 31 assists, nine digs, two kills, and four aces. Thompson had herself a block party finishing with five blocks as the team tallied 11 in the match.

Up next the Conqs continue the stretch of home matches as they host North Platte and Trinidad State on Saturday, Oct. 2 in a triangular that will start at 1 p.m.