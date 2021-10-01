DCCC: Women's Soccer Tops Garden City in Double Overtime

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The resiliency of the Dodge City Community College women's soccer team paid off on Wednesday as the Conquistadors picked up their first win of the season and first win for Head Coach, Javier Holguin in his first season at Dodge City.

The Conqs squared off with rival Garden City and the contest would need overtime to decide the winner as the match went into double overtime and in the first minute of the second overtime, Maria Macedo tallied the only goal of the matchup lifting Dodge City to the 1-0 win over Garden City. With the win, the Conqs have now won 10-straight in the series against Garden City and move to 1-6 this season. Conqs were outshot in the contest 19-10 but capitalized on their opportunities throughout the contest. Vickie Foster recorded the clean sheet with three big saves in the first overtime period and 12 saves in the contest.

The Conqs head on the road next as they travel to Coffeyville on Saturday, Oct. 2 for a noon conference contest.