DCHS: Girls golf takes 5th in Wichita

Jim Mapel

Dodge City High School

The DCHS girls golf team finished in 5th place at the Wichita North invitational. The tournament was played at Sim Park Golf Course. The team was led by Tiley Fry who shot a 92, and Ashlyn Armstrong who carded a 93.

Other scores were Reanna Bartlett-Konrade and Payton Dunn 99, Riley Kippes 101, and Cassidy Bockelman 105. The next tournament for the lady Demons will be the final league tournament at Great Bend.

Team Scores:

1. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 298

2. St. Mary’s Colgan 338

3. Bishop Carroll 348

4. Garden City 377

5. Dodge City 383

6. Wichita North 408

7. Andover Central 408

8. Newton 419

9. Goddard 436

10. Wichita East 536