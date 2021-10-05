DCCC: Record-Setting Performance Leads Conquistador Football to First Win of Season

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After the bye week, the Dodge City Community College football team was hungry to get back on the field and looking for their first win of the season as the Conquistadors traveled to Fort Scott to take on the Greyhounds.

Behind a record-breaking day, the Conqs picked up their first win of the season with a 61-34 victory on the road over Fort Scott as Dodge City broke the school record for total yards of offense in a single game with 692 yards, while their 416 yards passing is also a single-game record for the team.

Individually, quarterback, Rashad McKee broke the school single-game record for passing yards with 404, and his five touchdowns passing also ties a school record.

The Conqs opened the game marching down the field on the opening drive but were unable to score until orchestrating a scoring drive to get on the board first at the 7:41 mark of the first quarter as McKee tossed the first of his five touchdown passes connecting with Justin Mitchell for eight yards to make it 7-0.

Fort Scott answered with a 31-yard field goal with just over five minutes left in the first quarter but in the final minute of the first quarter, the Conqs visited the endzone on a four-yard touchdown run by Cameron Faison making it 13-3 after the extra point was blocked. Fort Scott managed to tie the game up in the second quarter behind a touchdown pass and a 50-yard field goal to knot the game up at 13-13 with 7:04 left in the first half.

Both teams would get on the board again before halftime as the Conqs saw Tyler Curtis bust off a 32-yard touchdown run and McKee added a seven-yard touchdown run, while Fort Scott had a 91-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Headed into halftime the Conqs lead 27-20 over the Greyhounds in a back-and-forth contest. The third quarter saw the Conqs start the scoring as Mckee fired off a nine-yard touchdown pass to Fred Eaford making it 34-20, but the Conqs would see Fort Scott drawback within one score as they tossed a 31-yard touchdown pass.

The Conqs would cement a two-score lead in their favor as McKee tossed a 65-yard touchdown pass to Famous Pasley to make it 41-27 headed into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, the Conqs would get three more trips to the endzone as McKee tossed a 61-yard touchdown pass to Ty'Javien Edwards and then a 41-yard touchdown pass to Faison, while Tyquan Hayes leaped in the air for an interception and returned it 65-yards for the final score of the game for the Conqs to push them to the 61-34 victory. Offensively the Conqs got contributions from multiple sources on their way to a school-record 692 total yards for a single game.

McKee finished the contest going 16-23 for 404 yards with five touchdowns while rushing for 99 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown. Curtis and Faison were strong in the run game for the Conqs as Curtis ran for 109 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown and Faison added 66 yards on 11 carries with a score while adding a 41-yard touchdown reception. Mitchell led the Conqs in receiving with five catches for 100 yards and a score, while Edwards caught three passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively the Conqs were led by Nico Perofeta who tallied 12 tackles, while Tai Lologo and Anthony Quinney each had six tackles. Hayes finished the game with six tackles along with his

pick-six, while Anthony Shaffer snagged an interception and Donte Williams had a sack.

The win moves the Conqs to 1-3 on the season and is back at home for the first time since week one of the season when they host rival, Garden City this Saturday, Oct. 9 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.