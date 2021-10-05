DCHS: Boys cross country place 3rd in Newton

DCHS Publications

Special to the Globe

The Dodge City High School boys cross country team competed in the Newton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The results were as follows:

Individual Varsity

12th place — David Ultreras 17:36

17th place — Martin Marquez 17:55

18th place — Matthew Banuelos 17:57

22nd place — Danny Lamas 18:06

29th place — Josias Chavez 18:22

35th place — Brandon Juarez 18:41

44th place — George Aguilar 19:05

Team Varsity

1st place — Wamego

2nd place — Maize South

3rd place — Dodge City

4th place — Campus

5th place — Andover

6th place — Derby

7th place — Valley Center

8th place — Newton

9th place — Andover Central

10th place — Liberal

11th place — McPherson

12th place — El Dorado

Individual Junior Varsity

1st place — Alexis Vega 19:01

7th place — Eddie Salinas 19:31

10th place — Isaiah Jimenez 19:47

14th place – Alexis Romo 19:49

17th place — Manuel Martinez 20:01

22nd place — Francisco Lopez 20:09

25th place — Alexander Vazquez 20:16

28th place — Rony Castro 20:25

40th place — Gavin Corral 20:52

45th place — Jose Chavez 21:08

52nd place — Oliver Triana 21:23

63rd place — Alejandro Guerra 21:55

64th place — Ignacio Pazos 22:01

79th place — Ismael Torres 23:07

87th place — Roberto Ibarra 23:50

90th place — Jesus Augirre 24:09

Team Junior Varsity

1st place — Andover

2nd place — Dodge City

3rd place — Maize South

4th place — Wamego

5th place — Campus

6th place — Derby

7th place — Newton

8th place — Valley Center

9th place — McPherson

10th place — Andover Central

11th place — Liberal

12th place — El Dorado

Individual C-Team

10th place — Diego Cervantes 22:39

13th place — Dominick Cacik 23:25

18th place — Xavier Hiemstra 24:00

21st place — Diego Soto 24:49

26th place — Angel Lopez 27:36

Team C-Team

1st place — Wamego

2nd place — Andover Central

3rd place — Valley Center

4th place — Dodge City