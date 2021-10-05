DCHS: Boys cross country place 3rd in Newton
The Dodge City High School boys cross country team competed in the Newton Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The results were as follows:
Individual Varsity
12th place — David Ultreras 17:36
17th place — Martin Marquez 17:55
18th place — Matthew Banuelos 17:57
22nd place — Danny Lamas 18:06
29th place — Josias Chavez 18:22
35th place — Brandon Juarez 18:41
44th place — George Aguilar 19:05
Team Varsity
1st place — Wamego
2nd place — Maize South
3rd place — Dodge City
4th place — Campus
5th place — Andover
6th place — Derby
7th place — Valley Center
8th place — Newton
9th place — Andover Central
10th place — Liberal
11th place — McPherson
12th place — El Dorado
Individual Junior Varsity
1st place — Alexis Vega 19:01
7th place — Eddie Salinas 19:31
10th place — Isaiah Jimenez 19:47
14th place – Alexis Romo 19:49
17th place — Manuel Martinez 20:01
22nd place — Francisco Lopez 20:09
25th place — Alexander Vazquez 20:16
28th place — Rony Castro 20:25
40th place — Gavin Corral 20:52
45th place — Jose Chavez 21:08
52nd place — Oliver Triana 21:23
63rd place — Alejandro Guerra 21:55
64th place — Ignacio Pazos 22:01
79th place — Ismael Torres 23:07
87th place — Roberto Ibarra 23:50
90th place — Jesus Augirre 24:09
Team Junior Varsity
1st place — Andover
2nd place — Dodge City
3rd place — Maize South
4th place — Wamego
5th place — Campus
6th place — Derby
7th place — Newton
8th place — Valley Center
9th place — McPherson
10th place — Andover Central
11th place — Liberal
12th place — El Dorado
Individual C-Team
10th place — Diego Cervantes 22:39
13th place — Dominick Cacik 23:25
18th place — Xavier Hiemstra 24:00
21st place — Diego Soto 24:49
26th place — Angel Lopez 27:36
Team C-Team
1st place — Wamego
2nd place — Andover Central
3rd place — Valley Center
4th place — Dodge City