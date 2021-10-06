DCCC: Men's Cross Country Finish Fifth at Colby Invite

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's cross country team competed in their third meet of the season racing at the Colby Invite competing against several other Jayhawk Conference schools at the meet.

The Conquistadors would race to a fifth-place team finish on the day at the Colby Invite.

Leading the Conqs was the performance of Luis Casallas who with a time of 26:58.79 placed 18th out of 71 runners competing on the day. Delfino Juarez finished out the Top 20 as his time of 27:17.05 earned him 20th place. Damion Santisteven and Montel Love finished 36th and 37th after posting times of 28:16.46 and 28:21.47, respectively.

With a time of 28:44.10, Erik Zamora finished 41st for Dodge City, while Eduardo Hernandez finished 46th (29:25.98). Angel Landeros, Oziel Martinez, and Alex Chavez would place 50th (29:58.34), 52nd (30:22.15), and 54th (30:31.76), respectively. Shade Woodard and Eric Frances also were in action for the Conqs placing 56th (30:44.99) and 63rd (31:45.21).

The men will keep the season rolling as they are set to race again on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open.