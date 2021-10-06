DCCC: Men's Soccer Falls in Tough Overtime Battle With No. 9 Coffeyville

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Riding a three-match winning streak the Dodge City Community College men's soccer team looked for the upset against the No. 9 Coffeyville Red Ravens on the road.

The Conquistadors would push Coffeyville throughout the matchup and force overtime but early in the overtime the Red Ravens struck and took the 2-1 win.

The loss moves the Conqs to 4-4 on the season and 3-3 in KJCCC action. It was a stalemate of a first-half between the Conqs and the Red Ravens until seven minutes remaining in the first half when Coffeyville struck for the first goal of the contest.

The Conqs would trail 1-0 until the 64th minute when Janik Buchfound Yanis Andale Smeg for his third goal of the year and the equalizer. Coffeyville would fire off several opportunities late in regulation, but the Conqs would push the game to overtime.

In overtime, just over a minute in the Red Ravens set up a free-kick outside the box and a well-placed cross led to a header for the game-winning goal for Coffeyville making it a 2-1 decision.

Six different Conqs registered a shot in the loss with the goal coming from Smeg, while Marco Galardini had eight saves in goal. Conquistadors will be back on the field Saturday, Oct. 9 for a 3:30 p.m. kick at Neosho County.