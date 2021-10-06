DCCC: Women's Cross Country Takes Second at Colby Invite

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Competing against other Jayhawk Conference teams the Dodge City Community College women's cross country team put together another strong performance this season competing at the Colby Invite.

The Conquistadors raced their way to second place as a team behind three top 15 individual finishes finishing only behind Colorado College the only non-NJCAA school participating at the meet.

For the second time this year, Edith Valdez paced the Conqs as she raced to a sixth-place finish out of 55 runners posting a time of 19:29.39.

Cynthia Delapaz also posted a sub-20-minute time on the day with a 19:46 to place 11th, while Denise Dominguez was strong finishing 15th behind a time of 20:32.24.

Four more Conqs would finish in the top 30 as Karol Padilla-Cardeno, Miranda Hernandez, Yessenia Ornelas, and Sara White placed 25th (21:00.10), 26th (21:05.59), 28th (21:15.87), and 29th (21:19.11), respectively. Also in action for the Conqs was Leiyah Light who placed 39th (22:15.47), along with Ruby Rojo who finished 41st (22:29.57).

Clara Bartlett placed 43rd (22:50.04), while Perla Acuna-Espinoza finished 55th (27:46.57).

The women keep the season going as they will race again on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open.