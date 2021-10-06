DCCC: Women's Soccer Falls to Coffeyville On the Road

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After picking up their first win of the season the Dodge City Community College women's soccer hit the road to take on Coffeyville in a KJCCC clash.

While the Conquistadors played a solid match against the Red Ravens the decision went in favor of Coffeyville with a final score of 2-0. The loss sends the Conqs to 1-7 on the season.

Only garnering a few looks on offense in the first half the Conqs were on their heels defensively protecting their goal and were able to keep the Red Ravens off the board until just a few minutes before halftime making it 1-0 Coffeyville. Within the first five minutes of the second half, the Conqs saw Coffeyville tally on another on the board making it 2-0. Despite a few opportunities on goal for the Conqs in the final portion of the match, the contest would end with a 2-0 score in favor of Coffeyville.

Six of the seven shots by the Conqs were on goal in the match with Cleo Paris firing off three shots with two on goal in the match. Vickie Foster tallied six saves in goal for the Conqs in the loss.

Conquistadors will be back on the field Saturday, Oct. 9 for a 1 p.m. kick at Neosho County.