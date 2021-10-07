DCHS: Girls golf finished 2nd

Jim Mapel

Dodge City High School

The DCHS girls golf team finished 2nd at the Great Bend invitational played at Stone Ridge Golf Course.

They were led by Tiley Fry and Ashlyn Armstrong who medaled individually with rounds of 43. Other scores were Reanna Bartlett-Konrade 51, Cassidy Bockelman 55, Riley Kippes 63 and Charlee Bitler 69. This tournament concluded the round robin schedule for the Western Athletic Conference.

Both Armstrong and Fry earned first team All-Conference selections. The team will compete next at the Regional tournament in Hutchinson at Carey Park Golf Course.

Final Western Athletic Conference standings:

1. Hays

2. Dodge City

3. Garden City

4. Great Bend

5. Liberal