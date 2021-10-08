DCCC: Men's Cross, Checks in at No. 21 in Latest USTFCCA NJCAA DI Rankings

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

After three meets this season the Dodge City Community College men's cross country team finds themselves ranked 21st in the latest USTFCCCA NJCAA Division I rankings.

The week three polls have been released the Conquistadors are up one spot at #21 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings.

Seven fellow KJCCC schools join them in the rankings including Colby (2nd), Cloud County (3rd), Northwest Tech (5th), Garden City (11th), Hutchinson (14th), Fort Scott (18th), and Pratt (22nd). Iowa Central continues to hold the top spot in the rankings.

The Conqs most recently raced to a fifth-place showing at the Colby Invite led by Luis Casallas who finished 18th overall individually out of 71 runners, while Delfino Juarez placed 20th at the same event.

Conqs continue their season on Saturday, Oct. 9 with a morning race as they will compete in Hays at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open with race time set for 9:35 a.m.