DCCC: Men's Golf Competes Against Top-Flight Competition at Ryan Palmer Invite

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College men's golf team traveled to Amarillo, Texas, and competed against some top-flight competition facing several NCAA Division II schools along with two other KJCCC schools at the Ryan Palmer Invite at the Amarillo Country club.

After three rounds of competition, the Conquistadors had a team score of 870 which tied them for 10th place as a team in the competition. After a 292 first round, the Conqs responded in round two with their best round of the tournament posting a 284 but finished the tournament with a 294 in round three.

Leading the way for the Conqs was the play of Supakit Seelanagae who behind rounds of 73, 72, and 69 on a par 71 course finished with a three-round score of 214 to tie for 19th place out of 79 golfers. Kitsakon Jairak tied for 34th place with a 216 three-round score with his best round coming in the second round as he shot a 68. Woramett Bodhidatta and George Fricker both posted three-round scores of 220 to tie for 48th place, while Evan Lindsey tied for 56th with a 221 three-round score. Brent Reintjes tied for 58th after posting a 223 three-round score.

The Conqs are back in action on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 12 as they are set to compete at the KCKCCBlue Devil Tournament at Dubs Dread Golf Club in Kansas City, Kansas.