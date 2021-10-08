DCCC: Volleyball Battles No. 7 Butler On the Road

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College volleyball team took on the top team in the KJCCC on Wednesday night as they faced off against No. 7 Butler.

While the Conquistadors had a pair of tight sets against the Grizzles it was ultimately Butler who earned the win with the match decided in three sets as the Conqs fell 23-25, 11-25, 22-25.

The loss moves the Conqs to 11-5 on the season and 5-5 in Jayhawk Conference action with eight matches remaining in the regular season. Back-and-forth the action and lead went in the first set with neither team establishing a sizeable lead until the Conqs fell behind 19-16 in the first set to Butler.

Dodge City rallied and tied the first set up at 22-22 but the Grizzles would ultimately take it 25-23. Set two saw Butler string together a 9-0 run early that put the Conqs on their heels and Dodge City was unable to recover in the set falling 25-11.

A 6-0 run to open the third set gave control of the set to the Conqs and they would hold the lead until late in the set when Butler made a late push and battled back to take the set 25-22.

In the loss, Bruna Torres notched 15 digs, adding an assist and ace, while Nur Yaren Turkmenoglu finished with 20 assists, five digs, two kills, three aces, and two block assists. Hillary English led the Conqs offense with 10 kills while adding eight digs and a pair of assists.

The Conqs welcome Pratt to town on Saturday, Oct. 9 for a 2 p.m. Conference battle to continue their season.