DCCC: Women's Cross Country Remains Ranked No. 7 in Latest USTFCCA NJCAA DI Rankings

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the second straight poll, the Dodge City Community College women's cross country team ranks 7th in the latest USTFCCCA NJCAA Division I rankings.

The week three polls have been released and the Conquistadors hold steadfast at No. 7 in the latest USTFCCCA rankings having ranked no lower than that this season. Six fellow KJCCC schools join the Conqs in the rankings including Cloud County (6th), Hutchinson (12th), Garden City (15th), Butler (20th), Highland (21st), and Fort Scott (23rd). Southern Idaho continues to hold the top spot in the rankings.

The Conqs most recently raced to a second-place finish at a team at the Colby Invite and were led by three Top 15 finishes at the meet. Edith Valdez paced the Conqs finishing sixth out of 55 runners, while Cynthia Delapaz placed 11th and Denise Dominguez earned 15th place. Conqs continue their season on Saturday, Oct. 9 with a morning race as they will compete in Hays at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open with race time set for 9 a.m.