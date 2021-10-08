Red Demon Football Releases 2022-23 Football Schedules Dodge City

Jay Gifford

Dodge City High School

High School has announced the next two-year football cycle schedule. Next fall will be the 120th season in the storied history of Red Demon Football.

The Red Demons will play replace Bishop Carroll with Junction City on the non-conference portion of their schedule. The DCHS Alumni Association will continue to host the Ring of Honor Ceremony at the first home game of each year – next year on Sept. 2 vs Wichita West. Homecoming will be on Friday, Sept. 16 vs Wichita South.

On October 14, the Red Demons will host Garden City in the 84th Annual Hatchet Game. The Red Demon Football program has over 600 all-time wins, and provides one of the best Friday Night atmospheres in the state of Kansas. Memorial Stadium (built in 1967) is home to the Red Demons, and is the host venue for the annual Wild West Bowl, WAC Track & Field Championships, Red Demon Soccer and the 2019 Shrine Bowl. Renovations continue at Memorial Stadium and several phases could be completed by the start of the 2022 season.

2022 Red Demon Football Schedule

September 2 vs. Wichita West Memorial Stadium 7:00p (Ring of Honor) September 9 @ Junction City Bluejay Stadium 7:00p

September 16 vs. Wichita South Memorial Stadium 7:00p (Homecoming) September 23 @ Liberal Redskin Stadium 7:00p

September 30 vs. Great Bend Memorial Stadium 7:00p

October 7 @ Hays Tiger Stadium 7:00p (FHSU Campus)

October 14 vs. Garden City Memorial Stadium 7:00p (Hatchet Game) October 21 @ Wichita Southeast SE Stadium 7:00p

October 28 KSHSAA Playoffs TBD 7:00p