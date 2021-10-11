DCCC: Women's Golf Ranked No. 2 in First Golfstat NJCAA DI Poll

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's golf team has enjoyed a strong fall season competing in three tournaments thus far and has placed second or better in all three.

The strong performances have earned the women a No. 2 ranking in the first Golfstat NJCAA Division I poll released on Thursday. The Conquistadors sit behind only last year's NJCAA DI National Champions Seminole State (FL) in the rankings; the Conqs finished eighth at Nationals last year.

This fall the Conqs have competed against five of the other schools in the Golfstat Top 10 and bested them all in competition.

Conqs saw Western Texas CC, McLennan CC, and Tyler Junior College all compete at the Texas Wesleyan Intercollegiate tournament, while the ladies competed against fellow KJCCC school Barton and Redlands CC at the Swedes Invite and finished above them winning that tournament. Individually Golfstat ranks 150 golfers at the NJCAA DI level, and a trio of Conquistadors find themselves ranked in the Top 20 individually.

Thitapha Iamtragul leads the Conqs ranking seventh, while Tanika Yadilokwong and Meghan Lindsey rank 12th and 19th, respectively.

Two more Conquistadors are in the Top 50 individually as Alyssa McMillen and Payton Ginter race 35th and 45th, respectively.

While Caelyn Cook, Lauren Specht, and Jaela Albers check-in ranked 55th, 67th, and 69th.

"These girls have worked hard the first part of this year and it reflects in our tournament play and deserve to have their hard work on display with this ranking. We know things can change in college athletics quickly and we will take time to soak this in and look to use it as momentum as we head into the winter offseason and continue to work. I'm very excited to see what is to come in the spring," said head coach, Abbi Worden.

The Conquistadors wrap up their competitive fall schedule with a tournament on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-12 at the Farmers Insurance Sam Proal Invite hosted by CSU-Pueblo and then will host a scrimmage against Newman on Friday, Oct. 22 at Mariah Hills Golf Course.