Demons Suffer Another Loss Heading Into Hatchet

Howie Hanson

CherryRoad Media

Dodge City fell to Hays 39-17 in a penalty-filled Western Athletic Conference non-conference high school football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, in the 79th all-time meeting between the traditional rivals.

“Give credit to Hays for being an explosive, well-coached team,” Demons first-year coach Glenn O’Neil said on Sunday afternoon. “We played well, but just not good enough against a team of that caliber. "Defensively, we gave up too many big plays.”

Dodge City standouts against included 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior inside linebacker Chance Kerr and 5-11, 250-pound senior defensive end Santonio Turner, who combined for 27 tackles.

Demons senior quarterback Tucker Smith connected on 13 of 24 pass attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Dodge City, ranked 13th in Class 6A and 4-2 overall, will visit Garden City (4-2) in the 84th annual Hatchet Game on game Friday at 7 p.m.

Wichita East pummeled the Buffaloes 50-7 Friday night.

“It’s the annual Hatchet Game, a big rivalry, and we have a chance to tie for the league championship with a win against Garden City,” O’Neil said.