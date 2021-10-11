Demons Suffer Another Loss Heading Into Hatchet

Howie Hanson
CherryRoad Media
Demons fullback and inside linebacker Chance Kerr runs for a first down and is tackled at the 34-yard line during the third quarter against the Hays Indians. Dodge City received its second loss of the season, but the Demons started off strong in the first quarter with a 33-yard touchdown. During the second quarter, senior Emanuel Aguilar Medrano kicked a 50-yard field goal leading with a score of 10-7. During the second half, Tucker Smith passed the ball to wide receiver D’Andre Vontress scoring a touchdown, but it was not enough to overtake the Indians. Dodge City Demons lost to the Hays Indians 17-39, bringing them to 4-2 on the season. Their next game will be the Hatchet game on Oct. 15 against Garden City. Caption by Ashley Marin Torres, DCHS Publications

Dodge City fell to Hays 39-17 in a penalty-filled Western Athletic Conference non-conference high school football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday night, in the 79th all-time meeting between the traditional rivals.

“Give credit to Hays for being an explosive, well-coached team,” Demons first-year coach Glenn O’Neil said on Sunday afternoon. “We played well, but just not good enough against a team of that caliber. "Defensively, we gave up too many big plays.”

Dodge City standouts against included 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior inside linebacker Chance Kerr and 5-11, 250-pound senior defensive end Santonio Turner, who combined for 27 tackles.

Demons senior quarterback Tucker Smith connected on 13 of 24 pass attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

Dodge City, ranked 13th in Class 6A and 4-2 overall, will visit Garden City (4-2) in the 84th annual Hatchet Game on game Friday at 7 p.m.

Wichita East pummeled the Buffaloes 50-7 Friday night.

“It’s the annual Hatchet Game, a big rivalry, and we have a chance to tie for the league championship with a win against Garden City,” O’Neil said.