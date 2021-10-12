DCCC: Football Struggles in Loss to Garden City

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Coming off the first win of the season in a record-setting performance the Dodge City Community College football team ran into the Garden City Broncbuster team eager to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Conquistadors struggled to get the offense rolling against a stout Broncbuster defense and Garden City got their offense going between a pair of quarterbacks leading them and the Conqs would fall 49-0.

The loss drops the Conqs to 1-4 on the season and 1-3 in KJCCC play. After a quick first drive by both teams, it was Garden City getting a big play on their next drive busting off a 49-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. The Broncbusters mounted another drive and the Conqs managed to hold them to a field goal to make it 10-0.

By halftime, the Conqs saw Garden City tack on 10 points to make it 20-0 at intermission. The second half would be much of the same thing from the first half as the Conqs were never able to consistently get moving on offense and Garden City grew their lead as the Conqs fell 49-0.

In the loss, the Conqs were outgained 539 to 35 total yards of offense and had a pair of turnovers, while also having 11 penalties for 120 yards.

Cameron Faison led the Conqs on the ground with five carries for 37 yards, while Trevor Zarybnicky had one catch for 11 yards. On defense, Nico Perofeta snagged an interception, while Anthony Quinneyrecorded 13 tackles and Brendan Hardy added 10. Corry Wilhoit had a strong game punting for the Conqs as he had nine punts on the night averaging 45.8 yards per punt with a long of 61 yards.

Three games remain in the regular season for the Conquistadors and they hit the road again next week to take on No. 3 Independence.