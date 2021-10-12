DCCC: Volleyball Drops Matchup Against Pratt

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For only the second time this season the Dodge City Community College volleyball team has suffered back-to-back losses as the Conquistadors fell in four sets against Pratt 25-18, 17-25, 24-26, 18-25.

After a strong first set that the Conqs held a double-figure lead and won 25-18, it was Pratt that would hold the lead for most of the contest after that.

Pratt went up 6-0 to start the second set and despite pushes by the Conqs to come back the hot start to the set allowed the Beavers to take the set 25-17.

Set three was back-and-forth and the Conqs had set point late but Pratt fended offset point to snag the set 26-24.

In the fourth set Pratt behind multiple aces took an early advantage and the Conqs were unable to come back falling 25-18 in the set and dropping the match in four sets. The loss moves the Conqs to 11-6 on the season and 5-6 in KJCCC action.

In the loss, Hillary English posted a double-double with 40 assists and 16 digs as she moved into the setter spot for the matchup. Ozge Tan added a double-double also finishing with 13 kills and 16 digs, while Martyna Kmuk notched 15 kills added seven digs. Bruna Torres tallied 16 digs and Alannah Lozoya added 14 digs.

Seven games remain in the regular season for the Conqs and they hit the road for their next few contests.