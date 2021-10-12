DCHS: Girls XC team earns 2nd place while Lawson takes 1st at Salina

Brian Lenz

Dodge City High School

The Dodge City High School cross country teams competed in the Salina Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 9. The girls varsity race saw 11 schools competing with Dodge City finishing second behind Shawnee Mission North. Individually, Serenity Larson won her fourth race of the year, missing her own school record by one second as she finished the 5 kilometer race in 19:17.

In the junior varsity race the Lady Demons were able to pull off the victory, led by Arely Gamez taking first place in a personal record 22:43.

Dodge City will be hosting the Western Athletic Conference meet on Thursday at Mariah Hills Golf Course beginning at 4 p.m.

The race results were as follows:

Varsity Team Scores:

1st Shawnee Mission North46

2nd Dodge City 62

3rd Junction City 74

4th Hays 91

5th Salina South 131

6th Hutchinson 133

7th Goddard Eisenhower 163

8th Clay Center 177

Incomplete teams: Maize South, Salina Central, Smoky Valley

Individual Results for DCHS:

1st Serenity Larson 19:17

7th Ashley Alonso 20:27

15th Norma Rodriguez 21:12

19th Daisy Orozco 21:34

20th Alex Gere 21:39

23rd Andrea Yates 21:48

42nd Karina Estrada 22:57

Junior Varsity Team Scores:

1st Dodge City 20

2nd Hays 41

All others had fewer than 5 runners

Individual Results for DCHS:

1st Arely Gamez 22:43

3rd Yessica Dozal 23:54

4th Teressa Martinez 24:01

5th Arias Armenta 24:02

9th Ariana De La Rosa 24:33

12th Camila Castanon 24:48

14th Gisel Dominguez 24:51

15th Antonia Pablo 25:01

17th Delia Montes 25:17

19th Angelica Rangel 25:28

35th Alondra Gonzalez 26:39

36th Sarah Arraiga 26:43

37th Deysi Ponce 26:44

38th Mia Rayo 26:53

39th Grace Pelton 27:40

40th Emily Jimenez 27:57

41st Natalie Jimenez 28:03

42nd Munyuma Devora Wade 28:09

47th Karen Vargas 29:45