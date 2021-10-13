DCCC: Hat Trick by Tate Cuffy Leads Women's Soccer to Win Over Neosho County

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's soccer team picked up their second win of the season and it was a hat trick by Tate Cuffy that helped them to a 3-0 decision over Neosho County on the road.

The Conquistadors got on the board in the first half just over 25 minutes into the contest and would carry the 1-0 lead into halftime. Cuffy who connected on her first goal of the day from 25 yards out found the back of the net two more times in the second half in the 44th and 73rd minutes with shots from 27 and 20 yards out helping the Conqs win 3-0.

The win moves the Conqs to 2-7 on the season with the same record in KJCCC action and marks the third straight win over Neosho County in the series.

Cuffy notched the first hat trick for the program since 2016 with her three goals in the contest to give her four on the season. Cleo Paris and Maria Macedo each tallied an assist in the match as the Conqs outshot Neosho County 19-4 in the win. Vickie Foster recorded her second shutout of the season in goal recording a pair of saves in the win.

Big KJCCC matchups loom this week for the Conqs at home as they are set to host Cowley on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. and then Barton on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.