DCCC: Men's Cross Country Competes at FHSU Tiger Open

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

Off and running again the Dodge City Community College men's cross country was in action at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open competing against strong competition including several other KJCCC schools.

The Conquistadors would race to a 14th place team finish in the men's black 8K race at Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria, Kansas.

Leading the way for the Conqs was the performance of Luis Casallas who with a time of 26:03 placed 23rd out of 203 runners. Delfino Juarez would cross the finish line for the Conqs in 45th place with a time of 26:59.8. Montel Love and Erik Zamora finished in the Top 100 on the day placing 91st (28:19.6) and 97th (28:26.4), respectively. Eric Frances, Shade Woodard, and Eduardo Hernandez raced to 107th (28:46), 112th (28:56.4), and 119th (29:03.4) place. Three other Conqs were in action as Angel Landeros, Alex Chavez, and Oziel Martinez posted finishes of 131st (29:19.4), 138th (29:34.3), and 167th (31:15.1).

The Conqs will take the next week off from competition and then have one more meet before Regionals as they will compete at the Mid States Classic in Winfield, Kansas hosted by Southwestern College on Saturday, Oct. 23.