DCCC: Men's Soccer Wins in Double Overtime Over Neosho County

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

For the third time, this season the Dodge City Community College men's soccer team played a contest that needed overtime to determine a decision in the contest with all three coming on the road.

The Conquistadors after falling behind early tied the contest and pushed the game to overtime and beat Neosho County 2-1 scoring the game-winning goal 35 seconds into double overtime.

The win pushes the Conqs to 5-4 on the season and 4-3 in KJCCC action.

Neosho County took advantage of a corner kick less than two minutes into the contest tallying the first goal of the match but the Conqs stayed discipline and garnered multiple offensive looks and broke through in the 41st minute to tie the match. Janik Buch got the Conqs on the board scoring off a pass from Diego Marcelino Olivares.

The contest would remain 1-1 through the next 45 minutes pushing the action to overtime where the Conqs had three shots to one for Neosho County but neither team scored.

Thirty-five seconds into the second overtime the Conqs struck inside the goal area box as Yanis Andale Smeg scored to lift the Conqs to the 2-1 double-overtime win with the assist coming from Yanis Debbarh. The Conqs outshot Neosho County 20-12 in the win and Lumale Gauthier earned the win in goal recording five saves.

A big slate of KJCCC matches looms for the Conqs at home in the coming week as they will host Cowley on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. and then host Barton on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.