DCCC: Women's Cross Country Finishes Second at FHSU Tiger Open

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

The Dodge City Community College women's cross country posted their third second-place team finish of the year after another solid performance this time at the Fort Hays State Tiger Open where they competed against several other KJCCC schools.

The Conquistadors earned second place as a team finishing 55 points ahead of the third-place team on the day and finishing only behind Cloud County. Both the Conqs and Cloud County finished drastically ahead of the other KJCCCschools fielding teams in the women's black 5K race.

A trio of Top 15 finishers paced the Conqs at the Tiger Open as Karol Padilla-Cardeno, Edith Valdez, and Cynthia Delapaz placed 11th, 12th, and 13th behind times of 19:15.2, 19:15.9, and 19:16.4, respectively. A total of 139 runners competed in the race. Denise Dominguez and Yessenia Ornelas capped the team scoring for the Conqs as they finished 31st (19:16.4) and 46th (20:46.6). Miranda Hernandez and Sara White both finished in the Top 50 placing 47th (20:51) and 49th (20:51.9), while Leiyah Light finished 66th (21:44.6). Clara Bartlett and Ruby Rojo posted finishes of 75th (22:04.5) and 78th (22:11.9). Also in action was Yosverani Solis who officially ran unattached in the race and placed 42nd with a time of 20:36.7.

The Conqs will take the next week off from competition and then have one more meet before Regionals as they will compete at the Mid States Classic in Winfield, Kansas hosted by Southwestern College on Saturday, Oct. 23.