DCHS: Boys cross country take 4th at Salina Invitational

DCHS Publications

Special to the Globe

The Dodge City High School boys cross country team placed fourth at the Salina Invitational on Oct. 9.

Head coach Buc Bolmer said of the run, "Varsity responded well to our top two runners not being in the race, with one sitting out and the other not able to finish the race.

"They ran hard and had a lot of personal best times.

"JV finished first with four of our scorers finishing in the top 10 and the fifth scorers finishing 11th. They did a great job."

The results of the Salina Invitational were:

Varsity Individual

12th place — Danny Lamas 17:11

13th place — Matthew Banuelos 17:21

15th place — Josias Chavez 17:22

25th place — Brandon Juarez 17:54

28th place — Alexis Vaga 18:11

51st place — George Aguilar 19:21

Varsity Teams

1st place — Shawnee Mission South

2nd place — Maize South

3rd place — Eisenhower

4th place — Dodge City

5th place — Junction City

6th place — Clay Center

7th place — Salina South

8th place — Wichita Heights

9th place — Wichita Heights

10th place — Hays

Junior Varsity Individual

4th place — Alexis Romo 19:07

6th place — Eddie Salinas 19:13

7th place — Isaiah Jimenez 19:14

10th place — Rony Castro 19:24

11th place — Manuel Martinez 19:33

20th place — Francisco Lopez 19:52

21st place — Alexander Vazquez 19:53

23rd place — Gavin Corral 20:07

38th place — Jose Chavez 20:53

47th place — Ignacio Pazos 21:23

52nd place — Ismael Torres 21:28

57th place — Alejandro Guerra 21:44

65th place — Nerick Sanchez 22:25

70th place — Roberta Ibarra 22:40

77th place — Jesus Aguirre 23:01

82nd place — Diego Cervantes 23:24

86th place — Dominick Cacik 23:51

93rd place — Xavier Hiemstra 24:10

Junior Varsity Teams

1st place — Dodge City

2nd place — Eisenhower

3rd place — Shawnee Mission South

4th place — Junction City

5th place — Hays

6th place — Hutchinson

7th place — Salina South

8th place — Clay Center