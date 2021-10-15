DCCC: First Place Finish by Thitapha Iamtragul Leads Women's Golf at Tournament in Pueblo

Mike Smith

DCCC Sports Information Director

With only a scrimmage left on the schedule this fall the Dodge City Community College, women's golf competed in their final tournament on Monday and Tuesday as they competed against seven NCAA Division II schools at the Farmers Insurance Sam Proal Invitational hosted by CSU-Pueblo.

It was the performance of Thitapha Iamtragul that would highlight the action for not only the Conquistadors but the tournament overall as she carded a 145 score in two rounds of action to finish +1 and win the tournament that was filled with NCAA DII competitors.

As a team, the Conqs placed fifth with a team score of 610 but were only six strokes back of first place which was earned by the host CSU-Pueblo.

Four other Conqs were in action at the tournament along with Iamtragul.

Meghan Lindsey with a two-round score of 154 finished tied for 16th, while Tanika Yadilokwong placed 21st with a 156 score. Payton Ginter finished tied for 40th with a 170 and Jaela Albers placed 44th with a 172 score.

The ladies will compete at Mariah Hills golf course in Dodge City in a scrimmage against Newton on Friday, Oct. 22 to finish up the fall season.